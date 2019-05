Sir, – Further to recent correspondence (May 28th), I am sorry to be a pedant but forks are not cutlery but scissors are.

I realise that I should get out more, but at my age (80th year) it is not as easy as it once was. – Yours, etc,

DAVID SEXTON,

Seaford,

East Sussex, England.

Sir, – Where do chopsticks figure in this debate? – Yours, etc,

LAURA SCALLY,

Dublin 8.