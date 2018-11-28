Use of Eircodes

Sir, – An Post has been urging us all to use Eircodes. A recent experience casts serious doubts on this comment.

My wife’s cousin wrote to us omitting Enniscorthy from our address. Enniscorthy is some 15 miles from us, whereas Wexford is half that distance away.

However, she did correctly include our Eircode, yet there was a large sticker on the envelope to the effect that the letter was delayed due to an “incorrect postal address”.

What is the point of showing an Eircode if An Post ignores it?

I was led to believe that its use would pinpoint our location exactly.

I have seen packages in the UK simply addressed to an individual or business with nothing more than a post code, and yet they are delivered.

It brings into question once again the millions spent in creating what it seems is yet another white elephant! – Yours, etc,

ERNIE SHEPHERD,

Blackwater,

Co Wexford.