US mid-term elections

Sir, – The statistics and polling website FiveThirtyEight gives the Democrats only a 19 per cent chance of gaining a majority in the US Senate in the November elections.

Yet the Democrats could prevail by concentrating on local issues.

Healthcare is a vital issue nationwide and especially in southern states with large rural areas.

The expansion of the Medicaid insurance programme through the Affordable Care Act greatly benefited many people in such regions. Democrats should clearly emphasise the Trump administration’s determination to undermine this programme.

In western states, particularly California, what was once called the “fire season” (a limited period of intense wild-fires) has now morphed into a nearly constant battle to contain conflagrations spurred on by climate change. The administration’s view on climate change is well known.

The northeast is a prime example of underfunded plans for restoring rail transportation systems. Little of anything on this issue emerges from the Oval Office – where time can be found for a bizarre celebrity get-together.

Americans will stand in defence of their republic, but sometimes it is difficult to get them to their feet and into the voting booth.

This year’s mid-term elections are as vitally important as any presidential contest. – Yours, etc,

