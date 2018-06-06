US-EU trade tariffs

Sir, – Following the US decision to apply trade tariffs on EU steel manufacturing, the EU has hit back with countermeasures targeting bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Surely this will unfairly impact European men in the midst of a mid-life crisis?– Yours, etc,

RORY J WHELAN,

Drogheda, Co Louth.

Sir, – I thought we were alloys. We are smelting apart. I hope they are not doing it just for pig-iron. Time to hit the bourbon. – Yours, etc,

RORY CONWAY,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 16.

Sir, – A tariff on bright-orange fake tan might do the trick. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.