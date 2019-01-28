US cuts funds to Palestinian groups

Sir, – Michael Jansen states, “The US and Israel contend the PA supports terrorism by providing pensions to families whose members have died or been imprisoned resisting the Israeli occupation” (World News, January 25th).

Since when have crimes such as stabbing people in the street and murdering families in their homes be seen as resistance? And, as reported in these pages last year (August 27th), there is no contention whatsoever in Mahmoud Abbas’s policy of paying stipends to convicted prisoners and families of Palestinian “martyrs” who have Israeli blood on their hands – the more heinous the crime, the higher the award. – Yours, etc,

DAVID M ABRAHAMSON,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.