US crude oil goes below zero

Sir, – Further to “US oil price goes below zero for the first time in history” (Business,, April 20th), my guess is that we will eventually hear American oil producers have paid Michael O’Leary to accept all of their crude. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Producers of some types of crude oil are now paying customers to take delivery because their storage facilities will be full by the beginning of May.

I wonder when our filling stations will start to pay us to fill up? – Yours, etc,

RAY CRAWFORD,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.