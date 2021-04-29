Sir, – I read that Ursula von der Leyen made an impassioned address to the European Parliament (“‘It happened because I am a woman’: von der Leyen speaks of Turkey snub”, World, April 27th). It strikes me as odd that after jeopardising the Northern Ireland protocol , overseeing a disastrous procurement and rollout of Covid vaccines in the EU, she should make her impassioned address because she was not offered a chair and had to sit on a couch instead. –Yours, etc,

LIAM KENNEDY,

Douglas,

Cork.