Urban spaces and integrated greenery

Sir, – Urban green space plays a vital role as part of a social prescription programme. This concept is well established in the UK but is only in its bare infancy in Ireland.

An urban space without integrated greenery is nothing short of dull, dreary and depressing.

Numerous studies and reports have been published over the years in the UK as part of the Green Infrastructure Audit Process. The groundwork has already been laid.

Why have we such disregard within our urban planning perspective for what is possible here? – Yours, etc,

SUSAN O’ BRIEN, Dip. Hort.

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.