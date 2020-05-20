Urban greenery

Sir, – Susan O’Brien (Letters, May 18th) makes the startling claim that “an urban space without integrated greenery is nothing short of dull, dreary and depressing”.

Would she consider St Peter’s Square in Rome, Times Square in New York or the Place de la Concorde in Paris – none of them known for their greenery – “dull, dreary and depressing”?

Nearer to home, in College Green and Foster Place, the mature trees detract greatly from the majesty of one of Dublin’s finest public spaces.

Hopefully they will go in the reconfiguration planned for that space. – Yours, etc,

DECLAN

DOYLE,

Dublin 3.