Ups and downs of ministerial pay

A chara, – Could the Government not have considered adjusting all ministerial salaries to the level of the three super junior ministers of €124,000 thus ensuring collective equality, ie equal pay for equal work around the Cabinet table? It would have been a fine example of the new politics, imaginative leadership, and putting the country first; and living proof that we are indeed “all in this together”. – Is mise,

LIAM MORRISON,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Government Ministers to take a 10 per cent pay cut plus foregoing a 2 per cent increase: a conversion on the road to the ballot box? – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin,

Co Meath.

Sir, – The claim by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin to have taken a pay cut of 10 per cent needs further examination. This claim appears to be based on a comparison with the waived salary increase which would have resulted in a salary of €207,590. However, the actual salary of the previous taoiseach Leo Varadkar (after the waiving of pay restoration that had been due to politicians after cuts under the Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interest legislation) was €185,350. In comparison the new Taoiseach will now apparently be on a salary of €186,831.

In New Zealand a six-month 20 per cent pay cut for prime minister Jacinda Ardern has led to a reduction in salary from NZ$470,000 to NZ$376,000. Conversely in Ireland a pay “cut” of 10 per cent has led to an increase in salary for the Taoiseach of €1,481 from €185,350 to €186,831 in comparison with his predecessor. – Yours, etc,

RUARY MARTIN,

Sandyford, Dublin 18.

Sir, – At a time when countries worldwide are going into debt to fight this dreadful virus, and health workers are risking their lives on their normal wages, it is inconceivable that our leaders who are on such high salaries are giving themselves enormous rises and then claiming they are taking a cut! A phantom cut! What planet are they on? Is it on the green list? – Yours, etc,

CLARE MCCORMICK,

Curragh, Co Kildare.