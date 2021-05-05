Upcycling – the wave of the future

Sir, – How heartening and encouraging to read of the adventures of the couple who have created such a wonderful home in a sustainable, creative way (“Upcyclers: How a Roscommon couple renovated their new home on a budget”, Home & Property, May 1st).

Not alone have they made a lovely home but they have saved our environment from the additional carbon which would have been emitted had they bought new items. They have also saved themselves a considerable amount of money.

Please feature more such initiatives as we need constant examples of sustainable and fun living to counterbalance the endless exhortations to buy more. – Yours, etc,

MIRIAM

MOONEY,

Dublin 6.