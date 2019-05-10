Up with election posters

Sir, – Breda O’Brien claims that no one loves election posters (“No one loves election posters but the alternatives are worse”, Opinion & Analysis, May 4th).

Well, I do. I also love decorations at Christmas, balloons at birthday parties and flags during football tournaments.

I think we should treat an election as a political festival, and publicly celebrate our democracy with a bit of colour and razzmatazz, even if some people’s efforts – just as at Christmas – are a little gaudy and over the top. – Yours, etc,

JOHN ENRIGHT,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.