Up the Slashers

Sir, – I can assure Ted O’Keeffe that no offence was taken by his recollection of the refrain, “Eggs and rashers for the Rock Street Slashers, hay and oats for the Strand Street goats” (Letters, November 4th).

When we ploughed the fields in Garrynagore in the parish of Lixnaw, very divided over hurling boundaries, we from the town of Tralee were known as the Bread and Tae Boys! No pork hanging from the rafters but we survived! – Yours, etc,

DICK SPRING,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – As a child, we regularly visited my maternal grandmother who lived in Butlersbridge from our home in Cootehill (all Co Cavan). My uncle always got great enjoyment from teasing us with, “Tea and toast for the Cootehill Ghosts and eggs and rashers for the Cavan Slashers”.

Your letters have brought back a lovely childhood memory. – Yours, etc,

MAIREAD MARKEY,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.