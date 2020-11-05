Up the Slashers

Sir, – Marion Walsh (Letters, November 4th) writes, “in my day, the whole Cavan team was known by that name”, ie the Cavan Slashers. I followed Cavan football from the 1930s and that is not my recollection. There was a Cavan town team named Cavan Slashers. I remember the corner back, Bill Doonan, played for that club. Is old age playing tricks with my memory? – Yours, etc,

P McGINN,

Carrick-on-Shannon,

Co Leitrim.

Sir, – Versions of the Cavan war-cry “Eggs and rashers for the Cavan Slashers” that Marion Walsh recalls were probably ubiquitous throughout the Ireland of our youth. In my home town of Macroom, inter-street rivalry was expressed in the jibe, “Eggs and rashers for the Pound Lane slashers. Meal and oats for the Masseytown goats.” – Yours, etc,

TOM O’LEARY,

Macroom,

Co Cork.