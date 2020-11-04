Up the Slashers
Sir, – Marion Walsh (Letters, November 3rd) refers to the war-cry “Eggs and rashers for the Cavan Slashers”.
The Cavan Slashers played an important part in the early days of the GAA.
They represented Cavan in an All-Ireland semi-final in 1892, only to be defeated by Dublin in a game played at Clonturk Park, Drumcondra.
They continued as a club until 1957, when they amalgamated with the Cavan Harps to form the Cavan Gaels. – Yours, etc,
LOUIS O’FLAHERTY,
Santry,
Dublin 9.
Sir, – Marion Walsh reminds us of the Cavan Slashers. This brings to mind the Tralee version : “Eggs and rashers for the Rock Street Slashers, hay and oats for the Strand Street goats.”
I’m sure Dick Spring will take that in good spirit. – Yours, etc,
TED O’KEEFFE,
Ranelagh,
Dublin 6.