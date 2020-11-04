Up the Slashers

Sir, – Marion Walsh (Letters, November 3rd) refers to the war-cry “Eggs and rashers for the Cavan Slashers”.

The Cavan Slashers played an important part in the early days of the GAA.

They represented Cavan in an All-Ireland semi-final in 1892, only to be defeated by Dublin in a game played at Clonturk Park, Drumcondra.

They continued as a club until 1957, when they amalgamated with the Cavan Harps to form the Cavan Gaels. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS O’FLAHERTY,

Santry,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – Marion Walsh reminds us of the Cavan Slashers. This brings to mind the Tralee version : “Eggs and rashers for the Rock Street Slashers, hay and oats for the Strand Street goats.”

I’m sure Dick Spring will take that in good spirit. – Yours, etc,

TED O’KEEFFE,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.