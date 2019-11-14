Unwanted showers

Sir, – The drains are still blocked and will become more so with the autumn leaves that are still falling. With heavy rain, water accumulates at kerbsides.

Pedestrians, trying to cope with wet, slippery leaves on the pavements, are constantly drenched by the spray sent up by passing cars.

Could I appeal to motorists, cocooned in their warm vehicles, to reduce speed when approaching these pools of water?

The greater the speed, the more water is sprayed, adding to the misery of the pedestrians. Drivers, please slow down! – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.