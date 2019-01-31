Untying the knot
Sir, – With regard to the news of the possibility of a new divorce referendum and legislation, can we short-circuit this marriage daftness altogether and have one person find another person at random, dislike them immediately, and then sign a contract to give them a new house, car, and a bag of money every month?
You know how it ends. Why wait? – Yours, etc,
CHRISTIE BYRNE,
Sandycove, Co Dublin.
Sir, – Another referendum? At least the primary schoolchildren will be pleased! – Yours, etc,
J LEONARD,
Dublin 14.