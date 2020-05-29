Unprecedented request

Sir, – I fully accept that we live in quite unprecedented times but I find the current level of using the term quite unprecedented to be very irritating. Most commentators, be they news or sports reporters, economists, medical experts, and especially politicians, now seem to think it mandatory to include the phrase quite unprecedented in their utterances. Is there any chance The Irish Times could take the quite unprecedented step of banning the use of the term quite unprecedented from its quite unprecedented articles? – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport,

Co Mayo.