Unparliamentary language?
Sir, – Further to “Shane Ross calls Mattie McGrath an ‘out and out bollocks’” (News, May 18th), if Shane Ross’s remarks to Mattie McGrath are indicative of a new trend in Irish political discourse, Oireachtas Report will soon consist of nothing but bleeps (which might well be an improvement on its current content)! – Yours, etc,
FINBAR O’CONNOR,
Drumcondra,
Dublin 9.
Sir, – I note your front-page headline: “McGrath’s Dáil act on traffic Bill drives Ross mad”.
How could they tell? – Yours, etc,
ROBERT TOWERS,
Monkstown,
Co Dublin.
Sir, – Regarding the exchange of insults by Mr McGrath and Mr Ross, and the creative use of language by both men, it is difficult to disagree with either of them. – Yours, etc,
JOHN KANE,
Limerick.
Sir, – Regarding Mr Ross’s description of Mr McGrath, I can only assume it to be a case of, as the Irish saying goes, aithníonn ciaróg ciaróg eile. – Yours, etc,
BILLY KEANE,
Clontarf, Dublin 3.
Sir, – How refreshing. Politicians who actually have the courage of their convictions.
What a welcome change from the increasingly weird politics of silence, abstention (including, disgracefully, on the question of mandatory reporting of medical errors) and non-opposition from Fianna Fáil. – Yours, etc,
MARY BYRNE,
Bray, Co Wicklow.
Sir, – Don’t worry. They’ll be on their holliers soon. – Yours, etc,
PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,
Dublin 8.
Sir, – What’s the Korean for “out and out bollocks”? – Yours, etc,
J MURRAY,
Waterford.