Unparliamentary language?

Sir, – Further to “Shane Ross calls Mattie McGrath an ‘out and out bollocks’” (News, May 18th), if Shane Ross’s remarks to Mattie McGrath are indicative of a new trend in Irish political discourse, Oireachtas Report will soon consist of nothing but bleeps (which might well be an improvement on its current content)! – Yours, etc,

FINBAR O’CONNOR,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – I note your front-page headline: “McGrath’s Dáil act on traffic Bill drives Ross mad”.

How could they tell? – Yours, etc,

ROBERT TOWERS,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Regarding the exchange of insults by Mr McGrath and Mr Ross, and the creative use of language by both men, it is difficult to disagree with either of them. – Yours, etc,

JOHN KANE,

Limerick.

Sir, – Regarding Mr Ross’s description of Mr McGrath, I can only assume it to be a case of, as the Irish saying goes, aithníonn ciaróg ciaróg eile. – Yours, etc,

BILLY KEANE,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.

Sir, – How refreshing. Politicians who actually have the courage of their convictions.

What a welcome change from the increasingly weird politics of silence, abstention (including, disgracefully, on the question of mandatory reporting of medical errors) and non-opposition from Fianna Fáil. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Don’t worry. They’ll be on their holliers soon. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – What’s the Korean for “out and out bollocks”? – Yours, etc,

J MURRAY,

Waterford.