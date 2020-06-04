University fees and online classes

Sir, – As a prospective student who will hopefully be starting an engineering degree in Queen’s University Belfast this autumn, it is with growing concern that I read of various developments regarding next year’s teaching methods.

Online learning might work for a few months, but I read that some universities, such as Cambridge, are planning on having online-only lectures until at least the summer of 2021.

This is going to have a significant impact on the quality of education provided next year.

How are first-year students meant to get to know their professors, as well as their fellow students? How are final-year students going to manage with the major projects they have to complete if they rarely, if ever, get to see their lecturers?

A few of my peers are already considering putting off starting university until next year.

After all, why should they be paying almost £4,500 (€5,000) in tuition fees for what effectively boils down to being little more than a YouTube subscription? – Yours, etc,

SZYMON GORCZYNSKI,

Kesh,

Co Fermanagh.