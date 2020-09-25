Sir, – The withdrawal of the trade unions from the Low Pay Commission probably means that the role envisaged for the commission in the programme for government’s introduction of a pilot project on universal basic income is dead (News, September 22nd).

Here is a great opportunity for the Taoiseach and Government simply to introduce universal basic income now. This would end discussion of the continuation of Covid-19 allowances, help all the unemployed and homeless, encourage job creation and individual initiative, sustain carers and lift the growing impact of nervous anxiety that is taking its toll on young and old. – Yours, etc,

NEVILLE KEERY,

Dublin 6.