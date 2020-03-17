Sir, – Maybe we have arrived at the time to introduce a universal basic income.

The idea is that a payment is made to every legal resident, enough to live on, whether they are working or not and irrespective of their income.

They are taxed on what they earn after that.

In the present uncertain circumstances, universal basic income would allow people to self-isolate, take sick-leave, mind children, or others who were sick, while having an automatic safety net.

People could work part-time, short-time, or full-time to top up their basic income.

It would appear to be a more flexible model than the social security model we have.

It should help small businesses and allow them to operate at different levels while the crisis continues and leave them in a stronger position to build up again when the crisis is over. – Yours, etc,

MARIE HUMPHRIES,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.