Unity referendum

Sir, – Whatever the outcome of the intriguing parliamentary exercise taking place in Britain, it is evident that the term “unity” has quickly lost democratic relevance in the debate and has been consigned, in the interest of expediency to the role of a whimsical notion. This is what happens when a blank piece of paper is waved at the electorate.

In the current call for a referendum on Irish unity, the aforementioned should be remembered, and long before such a referendum takes place on such a divisive topic, a series of proposals outlining potential grounds for agreement, including the exact intention and desires of all stakeholders, should be debated.

If nothing else, the Brexit maze has exemplified the minefield that blind nationalism can lay before itself. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.