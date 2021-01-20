United we stand?

Sir, – Manchester United being at the top of the Premier League table is like a horse being on the top of a tree. You don’t know how it got there but you know it will fall. – Yours, etc,

RIAN KENNEDY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – There can be little doubt that, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United have made slow, sometimes unsteady progress back towards the levels they achieved under Alex Ferguson. Many fans believe they are now ready to make an attempt on the final summit: getting a player named in The Irish Times’s team of the week! – Yours, etc,

DAVE ROBBIE,

Booterstown, Co Dublin.