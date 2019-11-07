United we stand?

Sir, – When people call for a “united Ireland ” and not a “reunited Ireland” then they must believe that Ireland was never previously united, which, at least, is an honest starting point.

But what does “unity” mean? Is it the illusory examples of the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Nations or even Manchester United?

There has never been and will never be unity in any society or entity divided by class and wealth comparisons.

As for the goal of a united Ireland, how will it be celebrated? A parade of headstones? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.