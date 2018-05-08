Unionists, Brexit and the future

Sir, – Denis Bradley’s article “Unionists need to start talking about the future” (Opinion & Analysis, May 1st) is timely.

I predict a very hard Brexit and a hard border, plus – in a decade – a Border poll favouring a united Ireland. Anticipating those developments, the Government should insist on an arrangement similar to that whereby the EU permitted the former East Germany to reunite with West Germany and immediately integrate into the EU, without the requirement of a formal application or a transition period. – Yours, etc,

LIAM CAHILLL,

Drumree,

Co Meath.