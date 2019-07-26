Unionists and the balance of power

A chara, – Mike Nesbitt, former leader of the Ulster Unionist party, is to be congratulated for even daring to mention the possibility of unionists in a united Ireland (“Unionists ‘could hold balance of power into perpetuity’ in all-Ireland parliament”, News, July 24th). He is of course correct that unionism would not disappear in a united Ireland and could indeed hold the balance of power into the indefinite future.

The challenge for nationalists and republicans is to create a united Ireland that can fully accommodate unionists and give parity of esteem to their heritage and traditions. Perhaps Brexit is bringing home the lesson that together we can all be stronger. Perhaps it is time we all started to think in terms of a united island rather than a united Ireland. Our sporting heroes of rugby and golf show what can be achieved from a united approach. – Is mise,

JOHN

GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.