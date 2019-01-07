Uninsured motorists

Sir, – Your editorial (“Road safety: no room for complacency”, January 4th) mentions uninsured drivers. The Road Safety Authority has been making the same point.

All Garda Traffic Corps cars have been equipped since 2010 with automatic number plate recognition, which has the ability to read six car number plates every second.

If a law was passed to make it mandatory for all insurance companies writing car insurance in Ireland to update a Garda database with insurance details, all uninsured cars could easily be detected and an automatic penalty imposed, as speeding penalties are imposed, without any increase in manpower. This would obviously not detect uninsured drivers but at least it would be a start. – Yours, etc,

DON DWYER,

Wexford.