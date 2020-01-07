Sir, – I gladly repeeled, recycled and reused a number of unfranked stamps received over the Christmas period. I’m thrilled that the little postage stamp gets another outing and hopefully brings joy to its recipient. As more post offices are closing in our areas, the unfranked stamp can come in handy. We are all about recycling these days. We are being encouraged to reuse our coffee cups, our plastic bags, so why not add to the list the humble stamp. – Yours, etc,

ANGELA O’DOHERTY,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.