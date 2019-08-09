Unfair rail fares

Sir, – A return fare from Connolly to Wexford is €12 return while the same ticket from Bray is €25 (despite the fact that the latter is the shorter journey).

Riddle me that ! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I am aghast to learn the cost of a rail ticket from Galway to Dublin costs €36.65 (S Higgins, Letters, August 7th), a journey of 210 km. If you are fortunate to own a car, the fuel would cost less than half that. So who really heeds the climate emergency declared in the Dáil last May? – Yours, etc,

EOIN F O’DUNLAING,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.