Sir, – The current college grant application system Susi treats mature students living at home unfairly. Why should my parents’ income affect my grant application? This would be the case if I was 26 or 56. The class of “mature dependent” (over 23 and still residing at home) needs to be removed. In an ideal world, higher education would be completely free. But, alas, one battle at a time. – Yours, etc,

AISLING O’BRIEN,

Finglas,

Dublin 11.