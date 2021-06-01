Sir,– You seems to think Ireland has only two Unesco World Heritage Sites (“Five Irish locations to apply for inclusion on tentative list of Unesco sites”, May 31st).

In fact, Ireland has three such sites. You seemto have forgot about the Giant’s Causeway in north Antrim, so far the only World Heritage Site in the nine-county province of Ulster. And, unlike Dr Johnson, I think the Causeway is worth seeing and certainly worth going to see! – Yours, etc,

SEÁN BROWNE,

St Johnston,

Co Donegal.