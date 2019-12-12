Sir, – It was chilling reading Robert Watt’s assertion that persons deemed to be “underperforming” in the civil service should be forced out (“Pay underperforming civil servants to leave, says senior official”, Home News, December 4th).

The callous disregard for people on view says much more about Mr Watt than those he seeks to cast out. Is it time Mr Watt reflected on the truism that the speed of the leader is the speed of the gang? – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond, Sligo.