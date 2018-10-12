Under the hoody

Sir, – Am I alone in feeling offended when I read Conor Pope’s description of a group of young men in a queue in Blanchardstown as “greasy lumps of hooded humanity”? (“At a loss for words in the Krispy Kreme queue”, October 10th).

Does this language and tone fit in with our desire and need for a more egalitarian society? Let’s afford all some common decency and respect. We are, after all, all human, including members of the press! – Yours, etc,

MARTHA SIMONS,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.