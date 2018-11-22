Under new management

Sir, – Martin O’Neill often boasts that he “got us” to the Euros in 2016. The major reason Ireland qualified for Euro 2016 was because the qualification rules had eased hugely. A total of 23 countries went to the finals in France (as opposed to 15 or fewer in prior years).

Indeed in Euro 2016, O’Neill and Keane’s Ireland, finishing third in the group, were actually 25th best after the group stage. For Jack, Mick and Trapp to qualify for the Euros or the World Cup we had to be in the first eight (up to 1992), or the first 12, 13, 14 or 15 teams (up to 2014), and you had either to win your group, or be one of the better runners-up. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN MORRIS,

Blackrock, Co Louth.