Sir, – Having listened to Michael Healy-Rae TD on the Seán O’Rourke radio show this morning, I guess it’s time for another Irish solution to an Irish problem.

Let’s legislate that it’s okay for a learner driver to drive unaccompanied, so long as it’s not done for the purpose of having an accident. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL NELSON,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.