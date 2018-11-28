Una Watters and the Sword of Light

Sir, – Mary Morrissy’s most interesting and informative An Irishwoman’s Diary (November 26th) recalls the work of artist Una Watters and her award-winning design of the Sword of Light emblem for the 1966 Easter Rising commemorations. However, the illustration depicts a 1923 stamp designed by JJ O’Reilly. – Yours, etc,

MARK O’REILLY,

Bray, Co Wicklow.

The error, which is regretted, occurred in the editing process and has been corrected in the online version of the Irishwoman’s Diary.