UN Security Council seat

Sir, – Is Ireland’s attempt to gain a seat on the UN Security Council compatible with our ongoing decision to continue to allow regular use of Shannon Airport to armed US soldiers on their way to engage in wars and invasions?

During a recent visit to Ireland, US vice-president Mike Pence expressed gratitude to the Irish Government for the role played by Shannon Airport as an “important hub” for US military activities.

It is clear that Washington regards Ireland as just another one of the 800 US military bases it maintains worldwide.

As bag-carriers for an imperial warmonger, we have surely breached the security of the many countries which have been devastated by the US in the past two decades. Has Ireland no honour or principle left? – Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.