A chara, – Junior minister Damien English asserted on RTÉ television on Thursday October 29th that clothes aren’t a necessity.

Assuming he was articulating Government policy, we can look forward to the resultant Dáil dress code with great anticipation. – Yours, etc,

JOHN SHORTEN,

Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Since when has Ireland ever been a fashion police state? – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Co Dublin.