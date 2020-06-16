Ulysses is free to wander the web

Sir, – Denis Staunton’s admirable memoir of the RTÉ Radio production and broadcast of Ulysses is welcome (“Wired to Bloom”, The Ticket, June 13th).

As managing director of RTÉ Radio in 2004, I was one of those responsible for the re-release of the production on CD and MP3 and I cannot agree that this was one of “a series of unsuccessful efforts [by RTÉ] to make money out of Ulysses by selling it first on cassettes and later on CD”.

The aim in 2004 was to celebrate the centenary of Bloomsday by making available after a long interval one of the finest radio productions ever created by any broadcasting service.

The enterprise was so distinctly uncommercial that it happened only because of a generous grant by the Lannan Foundation in the US.

Furthermore, it was always clear that this Ulysses, once digitised, would be free to wander the web where rights and financial return are exposed to more hazards than any hero in Greek mythology. – Yours, etc,

ADRIAN MOYNES ,

Dublin 8.