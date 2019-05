Sir, – Having recently endured an episode of Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week on RTÉ, I have a mind to submit my own Army deafness claim. What appalling nonsense. Perhaps the concluding episode should see the drill sergeants returned to the classroom for vocabulary lessons.

I’d include the usual spiel about wasted television licence fees, but it would, no doubt, fall on deaf ears. – Yours, etc,

DEARBHLA O’SULLIVAN,

Mullingar,

Co Westmeath.