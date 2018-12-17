Ulster and European rugby

Sir, – Watching Ulster securing a difficult away win in the European Cup left me wondering how the province will compete after Brexit. The clubs of the UK may be very badly affected as the 2003 European Court of Justice Kolpak ruling which underpins their team selection options will not apply post-Brexit.

However, three of Ulster’s counties will remain the the EU. The idea of the province being both inside and outside the EU may have many more important consequences, but the future operation of Ulster and Ireland as cross-border teams adds another imponderable question to the Brexit shambles. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.