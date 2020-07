Sir, – Bressie was right when he said to Róisín Ingle, “We need to send ukuleles to everyone in the Dáil” (Life, July 29th).

It would probably be more productive and definitely more entertaining if they were to play them rather than what is currently going on in the cavernous interior of the National Conference Centre. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS O’FLAHERTY,

Santry,

Dublin 9.