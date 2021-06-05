Sir, – Emma de Souza (“Tightening of UK immigration policies could see Irish citizens becoming vulnerable”, Opinion & Analysis, June 2nd) is absolutely right to highlight the precarious nature of immigrants’ rights in Britain.

Although the Ireland Act 1949 affords Irish citizens privileged status, this protection is effectively written in sand. Since there is no binding international treaty which formally defines the Common Travel Area or commits its members to operating it, the British parliament is free to legislate whatever immigration arrangement it wishes in respect to Irish citizens. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN SHAW,

Zurich,

Switzerland.