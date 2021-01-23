UK and EU’s diplomatic status

Sir, – The United Kingdom is denying diplomatic status to the EU ambassador because, as Boris Johnson says, “It’s a matter of fact that the EU is a collective of nations, but it’s not a state . . . in its own right” (World, January 21st).

Could the same be said about the United Kingdom? Is it a collection of states (Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland), each with its own government?

Maybe the European states should deny diplomatic status to this entity? – Yours, etc,

CHRIS RYAN,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.