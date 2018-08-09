UCD’s nod to Giant’s Causeway

Sir, – I was disappointed to read that UCD had selected a New York based firm of architects to develop a €48 million centre for creative design and new entrance to the campus (“Giant’s Causeway-inspired building for UCD”, Olivia Kelly, Home News, August 7th).

UCD has the Richview school of architecture, which over the years has educated many Irish architects who have subsequently won many awards, both international and national.

Surely UCD could have considered their own graduates rather than crossing the Atlantic? I am sure they could have created a more realistic design at a fraction of the cost. I am not clear what the current difficulties are with the so-called “arrival experience”.

Most visitors know that the main entrance to UCD is from the Stillorgan dual carriageway. – Yours, etc,

EDWARD PEREGRINE,

Stillorgan, Co Dublin.