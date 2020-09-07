UCD and sexual harassment

Sir, – Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin’s willingness to go public about her experience at UCD gives us a rare insight into how sexual harassment policies work – or don’t work – in practice (Una Mullally, “Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin: Two years of harassment at UCD”, September 5th). UCD is going to have to give a more comprehensive response to her experience than it has a “zero tolerance policy on sexual harassment”.

I first came came across the phrase “culture eats strategy for breakfast” as a student at UCD. You can have all the nicely produced and expensive polices you want. They are meaningless without appropriate training, roll-out, monitoring and cultural change. UCD needs to tell us the steps it has taken and continues to take on implementing its “zero tolerance policy”. – Yours, etc,

JUSTIN McALEESE,

Dublin 4.