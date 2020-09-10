Two-tier healthcare an obstacle to unity

Sir, – In any border poll, the core issue of what the health service would look like would certainly be considered by all in Northern Ireland, including nationalists, who would not sell out to a dreadfully commercialised Irish health system.

The British believe in a system for all and which does not prioritise those who can afford progressively expensive healthcare plans.

Our health system should be nationalised to give healthcare to all equally and not just those who get the red-carpet treatment because they have money.

As long as we have a two-tier health system, any aspirations for a united Ireland are pure folly. – Yours, etc,

MAURICE

FITZGERALD,

Shanbally,

Co Cork.