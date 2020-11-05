Two for one and one for all

Sir, – Further to Conor Pope’s “Ways supermarkets trick you into spending more money” (Pricewatch, November 2nd), in a leading chain last year I was offered two bottles of Nivea shower gel for €5.

Sounds good, I thought, but before I purchased I wondered how much I was saving, so I checked the price for a single bottle, which was €2. 25.

In my local supermarket, one packet of 80 Barry’s tea bags is invariably dearer than two packets with 40 tea bags each. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS

BYRNE,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.