Two for one and one for all
Sir, – Further to Conor Pope’s “Ways supermarkets trick you into spending more money” (Pricewatch, November 2nd), in a leading chain last year I was offered two bottles of Nivea shower gel for €5.
Sounds good, I thought, but before I purchased I wondered how much I was saving, so I checked the price for a single bottle, which was €2. 25.
In my local supermarket, one packet of 80 Barry’s tea bags is invariably dearer than two packets with 40 tea bags each. – Yours, etc,
SEAMUS
BYRNE,
Athlone,
Co Westmeath.