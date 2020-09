Sir, – No offence intended but reading The Irish Times lately has been tough going, what with Covid, Trump, Brexit and climate change, to name a few. However, reading that Jedward are back and ready to take on the world brought a smile to my face (Finn McRedmond, “Cometh the hour, cometh the Jedward”, September 17th).

Jedward for Taoiseach and Tánaiste! – Your, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.